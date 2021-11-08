Public consultations underway on proposed active travel schemes in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public consultations are underway for two proposed active travel schemes in the city.

The projects are the Ballyloughane Road Active Travel Scheme and the Clybaun Road Active Travel Scheme.

A range of proposed measures within the schemes aim to promote the use of public transport and active travel.

They can be viewed online at GalwayCity.ie where submissions can be made until Thursday, November 25th.

Councillor Niall McNelis feels it’s important that the public has their say.