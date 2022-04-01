Public consultation website launched on Clifden regeneration plans

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new public engagement website has been launched on the planned regeneration of Clifden.

Funding of almost €800 thousand under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund was approved for the project in June 2020.

Councillor Eileen Mannion says the focus will be on the development of Market Square, Clifden Harbour Park and Beach Road Quay.

The website is available at ClifdenRegeneration.com – where the public can find detailed information.

Councillor Mannion is encouraging everyone in the local community to take part in a survey now live on the website until Friday, April 8th.