Public consultation underway on major ‘BusConnects Galway’ project in city

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation is now underway on the major ‘Busconnects Galway’ project for Galway City.

It’s a continuous 4km transport corridor, that would run between Dublin Road and University Road.

It aims to form a central route for public transport, cyclists and pedestrians through the city centre, while removing ‘through’ traffic.

Feedback on the emerging preferred option is now invited as part of a public consultation, which runs until Friday, February 10th.

There’ll also be an in-person event at Renmore Community Centre on Monday January 23rd – and further information is available at BCGDublinRoad.ie.

Chair of the Green Party, Senator Pauline O’ Reilly, has been speaking to David Nevin.