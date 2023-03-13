Public consultation underway for city road closures to facilitate outdoor dining

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public consultation period for temporary road closures across Galway city to facilitate outdoor dining closes at the end of this month.

The initiative was brought in to allow more seating for restaurants and pubs across the city.

The idea to close off car-access on a number of city streets came about due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The aim was to give restaurants and bars the chance to seat more people by adding outdoor dining.

And it certainly gave businesses a boost, with the city coming alive during the summer months, as customers enjoyed the outdoor atmostphere.

The council are looking to continue the practise this summer, with a number of roads proposed for closures from the end of April through to October.

The roads included are Dominick Street Upper, Small Crane, Woodquay, William Street West and Ravens Terrace.

People can view the plans on the council website, and submit objections, and/or observations to [email protected] before midday on Thursday March 31st.