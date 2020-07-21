Public consultation to get underway over revised city speed limits

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation process is set to get underway over proposed changes to speed limits in the city.

A draft proposal of the Special Speed Limit Bye-Laws was presented at a meeting of Galway City Council this week.

The plan would see speed limits increase from 50 to 80 kilometres per hour on the N6 Bothar na dTreabh and from 50 to 100 kilometres per hour on the Tuam Road as far as Roadstone.

Meanwhile, a speed limit reduction to 30 kilometres per hour is also being sought for areas in the inner city – including the Claddagh, Bohermore and Newcastle.

The public consultation process is set to begin next month – with councillors expected to make a decision on the proposed bye-laws by October.

Fine Gael City Councillor Clodagh Higgins says more effective measures are needed to make the city safer for road users and pedestrians.

