Public consultation to begin tomorrow on a new Landscape Character Assessment for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Public consultation will begin tomorrow for an updated Landscape Character Assessment for Galway.

The Landscape Character Assessment identifies the unique elements and features that make landscapes distinctive, and is used as a foundation for the development of policy in areas such as housing, planning and the environment.

An updated assessment is currently being compiled to be published alongside the new Galway County Development Plan for 2021 to 2027.

Over the coming months, members of the public will be asked to share their ideas and opinions on how the new landscape map should be shaped.

The first public consultation workshop will take place tomorrow in the Raheen Woods Hotel in Athenry from 10.30am to 12pm.

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story…