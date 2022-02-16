Public consultation opens on selection process for Údarás na Gaeltachta Board

Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A public consultation has opened on the selection process for the board of Údarás na Gaeltachta.

It’s part of an overall review of the selection/election process as promised in the Programme for Goverment.

The overall aim is to ensure that Údarás has access to the appropriate expertise and skills to best serve the board.

The public, as well as interested organisations, are invited to share their opinions between now and Friday, March 25th.

It’s expected the processed will be completed by July of this year.