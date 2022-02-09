Public consultation opens on Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Public consultation has opened today on the Ballinasloe Flood Relief Scheme.

Public consultation material is available online at FloodInfo.ie, or from Ballinasloe Civic Offices or Ballinasloe Library, until Wednesday February 23rd.

The scheme was developed following a recommendation made under the Shannon Catchment Flood Risk Management Plan.

It follows significant flooding in Ballinasloe in November 2009 and during the winter of 2015/2016.

Speaking in the Seanad today, Senator Aisling Dolan said the two-week window for public consultation is far too short.