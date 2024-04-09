Galway Bay FM

9 April 2024

~1 minutes read

Public consultation on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme expected by end of summer

Share story:
Public consultation on South Galway Flood Relief Scheme expected by end of summer

It is anticipated the public consultation in relation to the South Galway Flood Relief Scheme will begin by the end of summer.

The scheme seeks to alleviate flooding which has impacted homes, businesses and roads in the Gort Lowlands area.

Environmental reports and other relevant documentation are due to be sent to the OPW within the next month.

The OPW will then work through those for around two months, and the next step will be a public consultation.

Share story:

82 patients on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals

82 patients are on trolleys at Galway’s public hospitals today. 10 are on trolleys in Portiuncula Hospital, while 72 people are awaiting a bed at Univer...

Extensive Garda operation underway near Curraghline in search for missing man

An extensive Garda operation is underway near the N84 Curraghline in search of a missing man. Several Garda vehicles are at the scene, including the Garda...

Loughrea councillors support motion to reduce all local school speed limits to 30km/h

Councillors in the Loughrea area are seeking to reduce speed limits outside their local schools to 30km/h. The issue has been arising in almost every coun...

Sean Canney confirms he will support Simon Harris in Taoiseach vote this morning

Galway East Independent TD Sean Canney has confirmed he will support Simon Harris in this morning’s Dáil vote on the next Taoiseach. Deputy Canney ...