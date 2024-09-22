Galway Bay FM

22 September 2024

Public consultation on Kingston Masterplan Amenity Proposal begins tomorrow

The commencement of public consultation on the Kingston Masterplan Amenity Proposal begins tomorrow.

A project website, www.kingstonparkmillarslane.com will go live and will include a community Survey Questionnaire for members of the public the opportunity to take part in the design process.

A day long public consultation session will also be held in the Clybaun Hotel on October 17th where the community will be invited to provide their opinions in person.

This has been welcomed by City Councillor John Connolly who told Galway Bay FM News that this is an opportunity may not come around again so it is important that they get it right.

