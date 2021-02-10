Public consultation on Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme to begin this month

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation will be launched this month on the findings of a feasibility study of the Gort Lowlands Flood Relief Scheme.

Last October, the OPW Minister confirmed that a potential scheme had been identified and was both environmentally sound and cost beneficial.

The findings of the feasibility study will be published on Monday week, February 22nd, with a public consultation to be launched on Friday the 26th.

Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon says this is an extremely positive development, particularly for landowners who have endured the threat and reality of flooding for decades.

Fine Gael Deputy Cannon says it’s an indication that a solution is finally within reach…