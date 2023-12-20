20 December 2023
~1 minutes read
Public consultation on Bothár Stiofán Cycle Network to begin in January
A public consultation on Bothar Stiofan Cycle Network Scheme is to begin in January.
The consultation will run for a month, and will be run by the Active Travel Team at Galway City Council.
The scheme is one of six Active Travel projects in Galway City and includes a proposed two cycle lanes, 3 raised crossing points and new footpaths.
Councillor Donal Lyons is urging the public to take part in the consultation: