Public consultation now open on 200 million euro re-development of Nun’s Island

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway and the city council are progressing a 200 million euro regeneration of Nuns’ Island.

The redevelopment, which will be funded by private investors, college funds and state schemes, includes a public consultation process which is now open.

The contract to prepare the plan has been awarded to internationally-renowned planners, BDP, business strategy advisors, Colliers International and quantity surveyors, AECOM.

The masterplan encompasses 15 acres at Nuns’ Island and the re-location of St Joseph’s College, ‘The Bish’ is part of the plan.

In 2016 councillors voted to accept the Council Chief Executive’s recommendations in the draft City Development Plan.

The plan is to re-locate the school to a greenfield site on NUIG owned land in Dangan.

President of NUI Galway Prof. Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says the university is open to the re-location of the school.

Meanwhile, the consultation process for Nun’s Island is expected to be completed by April.

Educational, cultural, economic, start-up, residential and social uses will all be considered as part of the regeneration.

President of NUI Galway Ciarán Ó hÓgartaigh says he hopes to hear the ideas of various interested parties for the area.