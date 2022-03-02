Public consultation meetings to take place on City Draft Development Plan

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A series of public consultation meetings on the City Draft Development Plan will take place from next week.

It’s as the draft plan, which guides the sustainable development of Galway City from 2023 to 2029, is now on public display.

Public drop-in sessions will take place at the Harbour Hotel on Wednesday, March 9th; the Maldron Hotel on Thursday, March 10th; and the Clybaun Hotel on Wednesday, March 16th.

Each session will take place between 4PM and 8PM – further information is available at GalwayCity.ie.