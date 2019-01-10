Current track
Title
Artist

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Now On Air

The A-List with Alan Murphy

15:00 17:00

Public consultation meeting about future of Mountbellew walled garden

Written by on 10 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will take place tomorrow evening (11/1) about the future of the walled garden in Mountbellew.

Last year, Mountbellew Heritage and Tourism Network commissioned renowned garden-designer, Fionla Reid to compile a report on the garden with recommendations.

The public consultation meeting with provide an update on progress and the challenges that lie ahead for the walled garden project.

The meeting will get underway at Mountbellew Pastoral Centre at 8p.m tomorrow.

Gerry Gavin from Mountbellew Heritage and Tourism Network says Mountbellew walled garden could have wide ranging benefits.

For more on this story tune in to FYI [email protected]

print
Author

GBFM News

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

City parade to commemorate the First Dáil

10 January 2019

0 0

Galway Autism Partnership renews efforts for sustainable funding stream

10 January 2019

0 0

More time granted to build extension to endoscopy department at Bon Secours Hospital in city

10 January 2019

Continue reading

Next post

Podcast of The Keith Finnegan Show – Thursday January 10th 2019

Thumbnail
Previous post

George McDonagh’s Greyhound Tips For The Weekend

Thumbnail
AppStore GooglePay

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.

Send this to a friend