12 January 2024

Public consultation launched on national plan to protect Hen Harrier habitats, including in Galway

A public consultation has been launched on national plans to protect Hen Harrier habitats, including in Galway.

The Hen Harrier, a bird of prey that breeds in open upland bog and heather moorland, has seen a significant decline in recent years.

The Slieve Aughty Mountains are a Special Protection Area for breeding Hen Harriers, and Lough Corrib is an SPA for wintering Hen Harriers.

The draft Hen Harrier Threat Response Plan identifies a range of actions to address and reverse the key threats and pressures they face.

Further information is available at Gov.ie.

