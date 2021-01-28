Public consultation launched on Galway City Development Plan 2023-2029

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation has been launched on the Galway City Development Plan 2023-2029.

The plan will provide a framework for how the city will grow and develop during that time.

The new plan will build on the current Galway City Development Plan, which runs until 2023.

It’ll focus on a wide range of issues including housing, transportation, economic activity, climate change, community development, recreation facilities, parks, open spaces, arts, culture, heritage, and tourism.

Galway City Council is inviting everyone including residents, community groups and business owners who live or work within the city boundaries, to have their say on its future direction and growth.

The local authority says it’s particularly interested in hearing the views of children and young people in Galway City.

The public consultation is open until Friday, March 5th.

Submissions or observations can be made online at consult.galwaycity.ie – through post to the planning department at City Hall – or by emailing [email protected]

A series of public online meetings will also be held by The Galway City Community Network next month to discuss the development plan.

They’ll be themed ‘townhall’ style virtual meetings that will focus on specific topics on various dates between Wednesday, February 3rd and Monday the 22nd.