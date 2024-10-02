Galway Bay FM

2 October 2024

Public consultation launched for 50-year Galway wastewater strategy

Members of the public are being asked to have their say on a long-term wastewater strategy for Galway.

Uisce Éireann has launched an eight-week public consultation for the plan, which aims to plan for and support future growth for the region.

The 50-year strategy will assess all wastewater treatment and network infrastructure in Galway city, along with the Athenry and Moycullen areas.

It will consider what upgrades will be required to meet the future needs of the population, taking into account economic growth, environmental changes, and climate change.

Uisce Eireann is consulting with stakeholders along with the public, and the deadline for submissions is November 20th.

Further information and details of how to make a submission are available online at water.ie/GWS.

