Galway Bay FM

25 June 2024

~1 minutes read

Public consultation invited to Draft Galway City Heritage Plan

Share story:
Public consultation invited to Draft Galway City Heritage Plan

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the Draft Galway City Heritage Plan.

This is the third heritage plan for the city, and will span from 2024-2029.

The draft plan sets out the overall framework for identifying, raising awareness of and promoting the conservation of the heritage of Galway city.

Once the plan is developed and published, it will be implemented by the Heritage Office, stakeholders and partners, and relevant sections of Galway City Council over the next five years.

It is available to view online at galwaycity.ie, or in person at the City Council on College Road, Galway City Library, Westside Library and Ballybane Library.

Feedback can be submitted until Tuesday July 25th – and can be done through the online form, via email or by post.

Share story:

Farm Walk promoting sustainable agriculture to be held in Moycullen

A Moycullen farm is to host a nature walk to promote biodiversity and sustainable agriculture. Farming for Nature will be led by local beef farmer Gerald ...

Poll-topper Tom Welby elected Connemara area Cathaoirleach

Tom Welby, who topped the polls in the local elections earlier this month, has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Connemara Municipal District area. ItR...

Galway IFA chair says dog attacks on livestock ongoing and serious problem

The chair of the Galway IFA says dog attacks on livestock is an ongoing and serious problem. Stephen Canavan says while it might once have been certain ti...

Local TD says "wasted" electricity at night should be given to those struggling to heat homes

“Wasted” electricity generated at nighttime when there’s little demand should be given to those struggling to heat their homes. ThatR...