Public consultation invited to Draft Galway City Heritage Plan

Members of the public are invited to have their say on the Draft Galway City Heritage Plan.

This is the third heritage plan for the city, and will span from 2024-2029.

The draft plan sets out the overall framework for identifying, raising awareness of and promoting the conservation of the heritage of Galway city.

Once the plan is developed and published, it will be implemented by the Heritage Office, stakeholders and partners, and relevant sections of Galway City Council over the next five years.

It is available to view online at galwaycity.ie, or in person at the City Council on College Road, Galway City Library, Westside Library and Ballybane Library.

Feedback can be submitted until Tuesday July 25th – and can be done through the online form, via email or by post.