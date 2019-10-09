Public consultation in bid to provide bin service to rural areas of south Galway

GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Rural areas of South Galway which are not serviced by a refuse provider are being consulted about the possible rollout of a service.

Morans Refuse and Recycling, which operates a service in Kilchreest, has been consulted to expand into surrounding townlands .

If there is sufficient demand, areas such as Ballacurra, Gortnamanagh, Sonnagh, Ballycooney, Cahercrea, Barragarraun and Caheratrim areas could avail of a similar service.

Independent Councillor Geraldine Donohue has been visiting local communities in a bid to gauge local interest.

She says she has received up to 40 expressions of interest and any remaining applications should be forwarded to her as soon as possible.

