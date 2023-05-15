Public consultation events on preferred route corridor for Galway to Oughterard Greenway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A preferred route corridor for the Galway to Oughterard Greenway has now been identified – and the public are being asked to have their say.

A third round of public consultation on the project is now underway, and information events are taking place this week.

They take place at Killannin Community Centre in Rosscahill tomorrow; Oughterard Community Centre on Wednesday; and the Human Biology Building at University of Galway on Thursday.

They’ll be open to the public each day from mid-day until 8PM.

Further information – including a map of the land corridor proposed for the greenway – can be viewed at GalwayToOughterardGreenway.com.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Director of Services at Galway County Council, Derek Pender, says the public feedback to this point has been positive.