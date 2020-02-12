Public consultation begins on plan to redevelop Bridge Street in Dunmore

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public consultation meeting will be held next month for the rural regeneration of Bridge Street in the heart of Dunmore.

The narrow street has been largely derelict for many years and is not sufficiently wide for two lanes of traffic to safely pass.

Properties along the street have become vacant over the years with no businesses currently along a continuous stretch of the road.

The difficulties traversing the street and its poor image have negatively affected the town according to the local authority.

Galway County Council had, last year, engaged with design engineer consultants to commence the rural regeneration project on the N83.

The scheme will see the acquisition and demolition of derelict properties on Bridge street, and the widening of route to enable a two lane traffic system.

The installation of Broadband infrastructure, wider footpaths and street lighting will also feature in the project plans.

The scheme is being partly funded by the Department of Rural Regeneration and Community Development and partly by the TII.

The public is urged to have its say on the scheme at a consultation day at Tuam Municipal District Office on Tuesday March 3rd from 4pm to 8pm.