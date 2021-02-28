Public are reminded that the deadline for submissions on the Galway to Athlone Cycleway is tomorrow

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – The public have been reminded that the deadline for all general submissions on the routes for the Galway to Athlone Cycleway is tomorrow, March 1st.

The proposed Cycleway will eventually create a dedicated 270km route from Dublin to Galway city with both the North Green Route Number 1 and the Central Blue Route Number 3 joining to give a clear route from Galway City to Athlone.

Farmers and landowners in the public consultation areas can engage at any time with the project team.

In a statement to Minister Eamonn Ryan in the Seanad, Roscommon-Galway Senator Aisling Dolan said it was urgent that it happened as soon as possible.

Those who want to contact the project team can email [email protected], ring (091) 509267 or go to the website and fill out the online form.