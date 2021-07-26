Public appeal over low uptake of vaccines at Ballybrit among younger age groups

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s a significantly reduced uptake in Covid-19 vaccinations at Ballybrit among the 18 to 30 year old age group.

That’s according to Saolta Chief Director of Nursing Paul Hooton, who says the drop-off is very significant when compared to older age coherts, most of which have an over 90 percent uptake.

But he says among 18 to 30 year olds, who are now being vaccinated, registration rates are only around 65 percent.

Overall, over 140 thousand people have been vaccinated at the Ballybrit center so far, with 2,500 people receiving a dose per day at peak operation.

Paul Hooton is urging younger people to get registered and get vaccinated.