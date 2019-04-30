Public appeal in bid to identify woman’s body found at city docks

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Gardai have issued a public appeal in a bid to identify a woman’s body recovered from the docks.

The body of the woman, believed to be aged in her 50s, was taken from the water at New Docks at approximately 9.30 on Sunday morning.

The deceased has not yet been identified.

She is described as aged in her 50s and was wearing pink croc sandals, black leggings, a blue t-shirt and a red or wine coloured puffy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mill Street Gardai on 091 53 8000