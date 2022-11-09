Public advisory over flu outbreak at UHG

There’s been an outbreak of flu at University Hospital Galway.

It comes as the hospital is currently dealing with a high number of COVID-19 cases.

UHG currently has the highest number of COVID-19 patients nationwide, at 37.

Four wards are affected by the virus – while the hospital has now confirmed an outbreak of flu, affecting a single ward.

Visiting to the affected wards will only be facilitated on compassionate or exceptional grounds.

The public are being asked not to visit the hospital if they’re feeling unwell or have respiratory symptoms.