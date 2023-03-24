Public advised UHG extremely busy with long waits at Emergency Department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public is being encouraged to consider all care options before attending the emergency department at UHG.

It’s as the hospital is extremely busy and patients are facing long waiting times – with INMO figures showing 57 patients waiting on trolleys today.

The public are being asked to consider other options for non-emergency care, such as the Roscommon Injury unit, their GP, Westdoc or pharmacies.

The hospital acknowledges the delays are difficult for patients and their families and apologies for the inconvenience and distress caused.