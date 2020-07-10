Public advised to only use buses for essential journeys, as demand in Galway exceeds supply

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Bus Éireann is advising the public to only travel on buses for essential journeys, as demand for services in Galway exceeds current supply.

The national bus company is operating at 50 per cent capacity to adhere to public health guidelines and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

This has lead to a situation where some commuters are being refused a seat on the bus to and from work.

For example, route 20 from Galway to Dublin and route 51 from Galway to Cork have been reported as full for more than 10 per cent of their services in the past week.

This has caused problems for commuters who are traveling from intermediate stops such as Oranmore and Loughrea, as the buses are full on arrival to the stops.

