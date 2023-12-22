Galway Bay FM

Public advised to know their options for illness as Galway experiences high rates of flu

Public advised to know their options for illness as Galway experiences high rates of flu

Health services across the West are advising the public to become familiar with their care options before the winter period

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has revealed that Galway is one of the worst impacted counties for cases of flu this month.

Community Healthcare West is reminding people that Westdoc is available out of GP hours over the Christmas period.

People are also being advised to visit their local pharmacy for symptons of the common cold, and to contact their family doctor if necessary

Speaking to Galway Talks, John Fitzmaurice, Chief Officer, Community Healthcare West, has this advice for patients:

