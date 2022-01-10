Public advised of severe delays at UHG Emergency Department amid ongoing pressure on bed availability

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The public are being advised of severe delays at the Emergency Department at UHG today, amid ongoing pressure on bed availability.

In a statement, the Saolta Hospital Group says the situation is due to an increase in the number of patients with COVID-19 admitted over the last week – as well as significant staff absences.

UHG currently has the 2nd highest number of COVID-19 patients nationwide at 71.

Figures from the INMO also show there are currently 44 patients waiting on trolleys.

As a result of the ongoing pressures, all routine surgeries and some scheduled surgeries are being postponed, as are a number of outpatient appointments.

This is to allow staff to be redeployed to areas where there are staff shortages.

Saolta says the pressure means patients are facing long waiting times to be admitted from the Emergency Department – and acknowledges these delays are very difficult on patients and their families.

It apologies for the inconvenience and distress caused.

The public is also reminded that for minor injuries, the Injury Unit at Roscommon University Hospital is available from 8am to 8pm every day to treat adults and children over 5 years of age.