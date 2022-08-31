“Pub Post” initiative to be launched in city this evening

GBFM Newsroom – An initiative to encourage visitors and tourists to buy, write and send postcards from local pubs will be launched in the city this evening.

“Pub Post” will see participating pubs offer a range of locally produced postcards and prints – as well as stamps and an in-house post box.

Currently, the cards are exclusively available at MP Walsh Bar on Dominick Street – which was historically a post office.

The launch takes place at MP Walsh Bar at 7 this evening – further information can be found on yoloprint.com.

Speaking to Galway Talks, founder Mike Fitz said “pub post” was inspired by the bar’s history.