Provisional road collision statistics show that Galway had third highest number of road deaths nationally in 2021

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Provisional road collision statistics show that the number of road deaths in Galway rose as compared to 2020.

The figures were published by the Road Safety Authority yesterday, following an analysis of provisional fatal collision reports by An Garda Síochána.

12 people died in fatal road collisions in Galway City and County last year as compared to 5 the previous year and registered the third highest in the country behind Dublin who had 20 road fatalities and Meath with 14.

Nationally, the total number of road deaths was 133, making it the safest year on Irish roads since road deaths were first recorded in 1959.

National figures also indicated that while 18 pedestrians were killed in 2021, this is the lowest number of pedestrian deaths over the last 25 years as a breakdown by road users is only available since 1996.

There were increases in fatalities among both drivers and motorcyclists in 2021 with 70 and 21 respectively, an increase of 9 and 4.

Provisional figures for serious injuries indicate that 1,091 serious injuries were recorded up to the 21 December 2021 compared to 1,105 in 2020

Other statistics showed that during the course of 2021, Over 175,000 drivers were detected committing speeding offences, over 23,000 detected using a mobile while driving, almost 8,800 arrests were made for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, over 7,000 were detected for seatbelt offences and over 7,500 unaccompanied learner drivers were detected.