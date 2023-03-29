Protestors voice opposition to elements of proposed Athlone-Galway Cycleway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protestors turned out in Oranmore last evening at a public information meeting on the planned Galway to Athlone Cycleway.

The 205km route will take in Oranmore, Renville, Clarinbridge, Kilcolgan, Kinvara, Gort, Woodford, Portumna, Meelick, Clonfert, Ballinasloe, Shannonbridge and Athlone Castle.

But while protestors from communities across the county are not against the cycleway in principle, they argue some elements of the preferred route are inappropriate in their areas.

It’s expected a planning application for the ambitious project will be lodged with An Bord Pleanala sometime in 2024.

These people are very concerned about the potential impact on Kilcaiman Bay in South Galway.