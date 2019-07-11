Protestors to demonstrate at County Hall over mining in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest is set to take place in the city tomorrow over mineral mining in Connemara.

Campaigners will highlight a range of concerns – including the potential impact of drilling on the landscape, wildlife and environment.

At present, Canadian mining company MOAG is seeking a license for exploratory works in town lands such as Ballinahinch, Callow, Murvey and Dolan.

The firm has previously conducted exploratory drilling in search of a valuable mineral known as molybdenum.

Protesters will gather at County Hall at Prospect Hill tomorrow afternoon at mid-day to voice their opposition to the granting of any mining licenses.

Campaigner Padraic Ó Chongaile says mining companies don’t care about Connemara.

