Protestors to bring Connemara road campaign to offices of Gaeltacht Minister

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The campaign group for road improvements in Connemara is to bring its protest to the city next week.

The group is planning to hold a demonstration outside the Bohermore offices of Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne next Friday May 10th.

It follows a protest led by the community group outside a meeting of Galway County Council in Maam this week.

Meanwhile, a motion calling on the county council to keep all of the property, car and vehicle tax collected in the county for roads inside the county was adopted at the Maam Cross meeting.

The motion was proposed by Councillor Tom Curran and seconded by Councillor Thomas Healy.

However, it is believed that the council can’t implement this without a change in national legislation.

