Protestors gather at County Hall to protest over mineral mining in Connemara

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protestors are gathering at County Hall in the city around now to protest over mineral mining in Connemara.

They’re highlighting a range of concerns – including the potential impact of any future drilling on the landscape, wildlife and environment.

At present, Canadian mining company MOAG is seeking a licence for prospecting in town lands such as Ballinahinch, Callow, Murvey and Dolan.

The firm has previously held a licence between 2006 and 2018 for such works in search of a valuable mineral known as molybdenum.

Today’s protest coincides with a visit by Environment Minister Richard Bruton to Oranmore today, to host a meeting on the Government’s Climate Action Plan.