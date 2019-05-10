Protestor at Sean Kyne’s Galway city constituency office climbs on roof

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A campaign group for road improvements in Connemara protested at the offices of Gaeltacht Minister and Galway West TD Sean Kyne today.

One protestor, Ben O Ceallaigh, took to the roof of Minister Kyne’s office.

Prior to this, Mr O Ceallaigh spoke to our reporter Paul O’Malley and said that Gaeltacht areas have been massively deprived of resources.

Another protestor, Jessie Ni Cheallaigh was key to highlight the impact of a lack of infrastructure within the region.

Sinn Fein local election candidate for Connemara South, Kevin O’Hara highlighted some of the issues facing the roads in Connemara.

The constituency office was closed at the time of the demonstration. Minister Kyne has not yet commented on today’s protest.