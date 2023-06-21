Protesters vow to picket Government forum on security at University of Galway

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – Protesters have vowed to picket the Government’s forum on neutrality and security, set to be held at University of Galway on Friday.

The Consultative Forum on International Security Policy is being held in Galway, Cork and Dublin this week.

It aims to discuss Ireland’s security challenges and ability to respond, as well as topics including neutrality and peacekeeping.

But it’s drawn significant criticism, amid claims the Government is trying to end neutrality and deliberately stacking the forum with pro-NATO voices.

Local activist Michael Crowley says they’ll be protesting at University of Galway to reflect the mood of the people.