Protest underway at former Oughterard hotel following fears over direct provision centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major protest is underway at a former hotel in Oughterard which locals fear may be set to be transformed into a direct provision centre.

Several hundred people have been peacefully picketing at the former Connemara Gateway Hotel, several kilometres outside the village, since the early hours.

It follows a march through Oughterard over the weekend, which was attended by up to a thousand people, voicing opposition to any establishment of a direct provision centre.

Many are keen to stress their issue is with the direct provision system, and not those who are seeking asylum – as well as the alleged ‘secrecy’ surrounding the situation.

It’s also claimed that Oughterard does not have the infrastructure or services in place to deal with a large influx of asylum seekers to the area.

Councillor Seamus Walsh says this morning’s protest is a peaceful one.