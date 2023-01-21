Protest takes place at UHG over staffing levels in Emergency Departments

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest outside UHG took place this afternoon – calling on the HSE to properly staff Accident and Emergency Departments.

It was part of the ‘National Hospitals Campaign’ – with 18 protests taking place across the country today.

It follows record overcrowding numbers reported in recent weeks

Our reporter John Morley was at the scene, and spoke to protest organiser Luke Silke.

We also spoke to William Henry at the protest, who says that understaffing and overcrowding are not new problems.