Protest to take place outside UHG this weekend

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest will take place outside UHG this weekend. (21/1)

It’s part of the ‘National Hospitals Campaign’, calling on the HSE to properly staff Accident and Emergency Departments.

It argues that frontline staff are reporting unsustainable levels of burnout due to lack of adequate numbers.

It follows record overcrowding numbers reported in recent weeks – with concerns now centred on the knock-on effects from the cancellation of elective procedures.

The protest will take place outside UHG on Saturday at 1pm.

Speaking to Galway Talks, organiser Luke Silke says morale at UHG is incredibly low.