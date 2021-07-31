Protest to take place in Mervue this afternoon over planned housing development

print

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A protest will take place in Mervue this afternoon over a planned “build to rent” housing development in the area.

The Crown Square Development will consist of 345 units comprised of one-bed, two-bed and three-bed units.

However, People Before Profit Galway says it’s unacceptable that the homes will go straight to an investment fund when completed.

They argue that vulture and cuckoo funds should be banned in Ireland – but instead they are being accomodated by Government policy.

The local party branch has organised a protest to take place at the Crown Square site this afternoon at 2pm.