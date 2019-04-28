Protest to take place in Connemara over road conditions

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners in Connemara are to hold a protest at Maam Cross tomorrow as part of an ongoing campaign to highlight the poor condition of the road network.

It’s as a full sitting of Galway County Council will take place at Peacocks Hotel from tomorrow morning at 11.

It follows a recent ‘convoy’ protest – which saw several hundred vehicles travel roads across the region in a call for increased funding.

Campaigners say the people of Connemara are no longer prepared to sit by and see their roads be neglected, and be allowed fall into a dangerous state of disrepair.

Organiser Manus O’ Conaire says they’ll continue to escalate their campaign until action is taken.

