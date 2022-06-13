Protest to take place in city over rising cost of living

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- A protest is taking place in Galway this weekend on the increase in the cost of living.

The cost of Living Coalition is organising the protest in light of the new inflation figures.

Inflation is at a 38 year high with prices rising across the board and energy costs spiraling.

The protest will take place in Eyre Square at 2pm on Saturday.

Speakers on the day include representatives from trade unions, Community Action Tenants, People Before Profit, the Socialist Party and Sinn Fein.