Protest to take place in city in solidarity with people of Ukraine

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest will take place in the city this evening in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Organisers says Putin’s claims that he is “denazifying” Ukraine are beyond laughable and there is no justification whatsoever for this murderous invasion.

They also stress the importance of opposing any action which could escalate the conflict into a wider one.

The protest will take place at Eyre Square this evening at 5PM.

Speaking to Galway Talks, anti-war activist Kiran Emrich says military action of this kind is never the solution.

Speaking to Galway Talks, activist Adi Roche said absolutely no-one wants this war and the madness has to stop before it’s too late.