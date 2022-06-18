Protest to take place in city at 2pm over rising cost of living

Galway Bay FM Newsroom – A protest is taking place in Galway this afternoon at 2pm on the increase in the cost of living.

It’s part of the National day of Action which will see rallies in Galway, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Sligo

The cost of Living Coalition is organising the protest in light of the new inflation figures.

Inflation is at a 38 year high with prices rising across the board and energy costs spiralling.

The Galway protest will be held in Eyre Square

Speakers will include representatives from trade unions, Community Action Tenants, People Before Profit, the Socialist Party and Sinn Fein.