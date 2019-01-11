Current track
Protest to take place at City Hall over demand for city park warden unit

Written by on 11 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Campaigners are to hold a protest outside City Hall on College Road on Monday (14/1) urging councillors to support a motion for the creation of a Parks Warden unit for the city.

A motion from Sinn Féin Councillor Mark Lohan will go before the council at its monthly meeting – requesting the establishment of a full-time grounds parks unit to tackle issues such as litter and anti-social behaviour.

