Protest over lack of public transport to Portiuncula Hospital planned for Ballinasloe next week

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A protest is being planned for Ballinalsoe next week over the lack of public transport serving Portiuncula Hospital.

Local TD Denis Naughten says there’s been a 60% reduction in the number of buses facilitating the east Galway hospital since the cancellation of the Bus Eireann’s Expressway service from Galway to Dublin recently.

An analysis carried-out by the Independent Deputy found that the number of buses which stop at Portiuncula between 7.30am and 9.30pm has dropped from 226 a week to 84 since the Bus Eireann 20/20X route was discontinued.

Following representations by Deputy Naughten and local Councillors to the National Transport Authority, the NTA said the town is being adequately served by Citylink’s Route 763, which serves Galway, Ballinasloe, Athlone and Dublin.

A demonstration was due to take place outside Ballinalsoe’s Emerald Ballroom today, but it has been pushed back to next Friday out of respect for the four lives which were lost in a multi-car collision on the outskirts of the town yesterday evening.

Deputy Naughten say he hopes the public will come out in support of the protest next Friday.

