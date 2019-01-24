Protest on housing crisis to be held in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Protests over the housing crisis are being planned for Galway and Cork in the spring.

It’s one of the initiatives from the Raise The Roof campaign and the Galway protest is planned to coincide with a local authority meeting.

The campaign will request support from the local authorities for the creation of a legal right to housing and the greater provision of social housing.

These events are off the back of a protest outside Leinster House last October, which was attended by 15 thousand people.

Irish Congress of Trade Unions President Sheila Nunan says the regional protests could lead to a nationwide demonstration later this year