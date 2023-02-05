Protest is held at The Skerritt Roundabout over dangerous conditions for cyclists and pedestrians in the city

A group of approximately forty campaigners have been protesting at The Skerritt roundabout near ATU Galway over dangerous conditions that exist for cyclists and pedestrians on the streets of Galway.

The Sunday4Safety group, who also run demonstrations in Salthill, set up a pop-up pedestrian crossing at the roundabout.

Skerritt Roundabout was chosen as the location after a cyclist was seriously injured in a collision with a truck last month.

The group said that the extremely dangerous conditions for cyclists and pedestrians are replicated at many other roundabouts across the city.

Organiser Grainne Faller told John Mulligan that decision makers need to factor in safety when it comes to road and street design in Galway.